Police investigating assault in Ames

UPDATE (9:38 p.m.): Ames police say the suspect was wearing a dark-colored tee-shirt with lettering on it.

AMES — Officers of the Ames Police Department are investigating an assault that happened around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

The assault occurred on Carroll Ave. somewhere between 5th and 7th St. The victim was out for a run when they were assaulted and possibly stabbed.

The suspect was reported to be a white male in a dark-colored t-shirt with lettering. Officers are working on gathering more information, but warn that the suspect may be an ongoing threat to the public.

If you have any information that may help in this case, contact the Ames Police Department at (515) 239-5133.