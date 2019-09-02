Police investigating fatal crash in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY — A driver is dead after a car crash in Clarke County Sunday.

Gregory Patterson, 33, of Des Moines was driving southbound on 330th Street at a high rate of speed when he inched onto the left shoulder. He then over-corrected, got onto the right shoulder, lost control of the vehicle and rolled over several times. Patterson was not wearing a seat belt.

There were two passengers as well, 20-year-old Wyatte Pett of Garden Grove and 17-year-old Ryan Coe of Osceola. Both refused medical treatment at the scene and their current condition is unknown.

The accident is still being investigated.