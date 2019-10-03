Police: Suspect charged with murder after Fort Dodge pastor killed in assault

FORT DODGE — Police are investigating the death of Pastor Allen Henderson at the St. Paul Lutheran’s Church in Fort Dodge Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, October 2 around 5:45 P.M., the Webster County Telecommunications Center received a call regarding an unresponsive male outside of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge.

Medics and officers responded to the scene and located Henderson unresponsive.

Medics began life‐saving medical treatment on Henderson and he was transported to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center.

Henderson was pronounced dead appearing to have suffered from bodily injuries consistent with an assault.

Information obtained from witnesses in the area, as well as other evidence, indicated a confrontation of some sort had occurred in or just outside the church.

Law enforcement quickly identified a possible suspect. Officers were directed to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue South where they believed the suspect may be.

While in the area, the suspect was located and taken to the Webster County Law Enforcement Center for further questioning.

36-year-old Joshua J. Pendleton was taken into custody at approximately 7 p.m. and charged with Murder in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree

Pendleton will appear in Webster County County at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.