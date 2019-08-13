Police investigating motorcycle crash near Polk County jail

POLK COUNTY – Law enforcement worked at the scene of a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning near the Polk County jail.

The sheriff’s office got a call of a motorcycle crash in the 5000 blk of NE 22nd Street around 7:50 a.m.

Deputies and emergency crews arrived and are working the scene. The motorcycle was driven by a 46-year-old male and was the only vehicle involved in the accident. The driver was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.