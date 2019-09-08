Police investigating shot fired into West Des Moines home

WEST DES MOINES — West Des Moines are looking for leads, after a shot was fired into a home.

According to the West Des Moines Police Department, officers were called to a home near 50th Street and Ashworth Road on Sunday for a report of a bullet hole through their front window.

The bullet was found in their kitchen.

They say no one was hurt. Police told Local 5 that they are investigating the incident and have no details on suspects.

Police say incidents like these are uncommon in West Des Moines.