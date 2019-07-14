Police investigating stabbing in Eagle Grove

EAGLE GROVE – Police are investigating an assault that happened on Wednesday in Eagle Grove.

According to a press release from the Eagle Grove Police Department, the victim was stabbed. The person was then transported to a hospital by Eagle Grove EMS.

The Eagle Grove Police are asking for anyone with any information to contact their office at 515-448-4793.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are helping with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 5 for new details.