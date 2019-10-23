Police locate missing Webster City man

WEBSTER CITY — 38-year-old Jay Dee Wynkoop has been located, according to the Webster City Police Department.

Wynkoop was last seen leaving his home Sunday around 1 p.m., but was located Wednesday.

“The police department appreciates all of the assistance provided by the public as well as the area public safety agencies,” the Webster City Police Department said in a release. “Out of respect for the family, no additional information is being released.”

