Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run

DES MOINES – Des Moines police are looking for a man who allegedly hit a woman on Thursday night.

According to Des Moines detectives, the crash happened around 9:41 p.m. in the 1200 block of 33rd Street. They got a call of a car vs. pedestrian crash. First responders found 71-year-old Stephanie Markert in the road, suffering from multiple injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police say that people near the crash said that Markert had been hit by an SUV that fled the scene, and then was quickly abandoned a short distance down the street. Witnesses said that a male driver got out of the SUV, and then entered and drove away from the scene in a mini-van.

The crash remains under investigation.

At this time, officers are requesting the community’s assistance with locating the following vehicle:

Maroon-colored 2001 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, Iowa license plate HZJ012