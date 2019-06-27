Police looking for man who allegedly broke into a car at local gym

URBANDALE – A man is on the run after allegedly breaking into a car at a local gym and using stolen credit cards.

According to Urbandale investigators, the man in the picture allegedly burglarized a car in the parking of Lifetime Fitness in Urbandale on June 24.

The man is accused of using several stolen credit cards at locations around the metro and was observed driving a newer Red Chevy Equinox.

If you recognize the suspect or have information on his identity or whereabouts, please contact Detective Zac McDowell, 515-252-8251 or email him at zmcdowell@urbandale.org.