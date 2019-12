DES MOINES — Police are on the lookout for a missing child, and they’re asking for the public’s help.

10-year-old Zine Bee was last seen in the 1600 block of 23rd St. in Des Moines around 7:15 Saturday night. She left her home and didn’t give a destination.

Zine is 5’2″ tall and weighs about 80 pounds. She was wearing a pink and green-colored floral-print shirt when she left.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, Des Moines police ask you call 911.