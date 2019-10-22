Police looking for missing Webster City man

WEBSTER CITY — The Webster City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

The missing person has been identified as 38-year-old Jay Dee Wynkoop. Wynkoop was last seen leaving his home in Webster City on Sunday around 1 p.m. His vehicle was located outside of Webster City, but Wynkoop has not been heard from, according to police.

Wynkoop is 5’8″, 230 pounds, has short brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Carhartt hoodie, a black Adidas ball cap and brown leather work boots with steel toes.

Anyone with information on Wynkoop’s whereabouts is asked to call the Webster City Police Department at (515) 832-9166.

Tips can also be sent to Hamilton County Crimestoppers: