Police: Major anhydrous ammonia spill north of Creston

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights (3)_1538743481024.jpg.jpg

CRESTON — Police are advising everyone to steer clear of a major anhydrous ammonia spill in north Union County.

A Facebook post from the Creston Police Department says the incident happened on Highway 25 near mile marker 42 just north of Creston.

Public service announcement There is a major anhydrous ammonia spill north of town Hwy 25 MM 42. Please avoid that area while crews work on cleanup.

Posted by Creston Police Department on Friday, December 6, 2019

©TEGNA Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Share this story