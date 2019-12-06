Police: Major anhydrous ammonia spill north of Creston

Local 5 - weareiowa.com
CRESTON — Police are advising everyone to steer clear of a major anhydrous ammonia spill in north Union County.
A Facebook post from the Creston Police Department says the incident happened on Highway 25 near mile marker 42 just north of Creston.
Public service announcement There is a major anhydrous ammonia spill north of town Hwy 25 MM 42. Please avoid that area while crews work on cleanup.Posted by Creston Police Department on Friday, December 6, 2019
