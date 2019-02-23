Police make four arrests in November 2017 homicide Video

AMES - Four people are behind bars after police linked them all to the murder of a 21-year old Ames man. See how social media helped police track down their suspects.

On Friday, Ames police put the finishing touches on a murder investigation that started in November of 2017. Three people who were arrested are already behind bars for separate crimes, and a fourth person was arrested out in Marshalltown. Police say it took so long to figure out because there were so many moving parts.

"We had to comb through a lot of digital evidence with this case, a lot of social media, a lot of surveillance videos," said Commander Jason Tuttle of the Ames Police Department.

They believe the two couples were planning to attack Xavier Shepley, who'd been communicating with two girls on Snapchat.

Police say Jordan Bryant and Albrea Winfrey worked to make Shepley feel comfortable so he would let his guard down, while their boyfriends waited outside, ready to rush in.

"When the males came in, they brought a gun and they pointed it at Mr. Shepley and assaulted him," said Tuttle, "and then some kind of physical altercation broke out and Mr. Shepley was shot and they all fled the area."

All of them got far away. Two ended up in Florida, where they were eventually arrested for other crimes. Eventually a third was caught, and then detectives zeroed in on Winfrey.

"We were able to take her into custody early this morning and we knew the other three weren't going anywhere, because they were already in custody at the department of corrections," said Tuttle.

Police say they're grateful to have finished the work.

"We've had a lot of pieces that just kind of fell in place at the end. But we've worked really hard to try to bring justice for Mr. Shepley," said Tuttle.

All four of the suspects are now back in Iowa and they all will be tried in Story County. There's no word yet on whether they will all be tried together or as individuals.

Tips for this investigation had slowly been trickling in for Ames Police. They got another one on it Friday morning, shortly after their press release was sent out.