Police: man allegedly brought a loaded gun, drugs into Dallas County courthouse

DALLAS COUNTY – A man was caught allegedly bringing a gun and drugs into the Dallas County courthouse on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shawn Dillinger was at the courthouse to pay his property taxes. Dillinger’s bag was put through the X-ray machine, and the machine detected a 9 mm handgun loaded in his backpack. Dillinger, according to authorities, was also in possession of a magazine of 9mm ammunition. Deputies took drugs from Dillinger as well.

Dillinger is now facing several charges, including carrying weapons and several drug-related charges.

Dallas County deputies don’t think that there was any threat to the public from Dillinger.