Police: Man demanded cash, robbed downtown Des Moines bank

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Police Department has arrested a man they say robbed a downtown Des Moines bank Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a call came into the department at 1:25 p.m. about a bank robbery taking place at the U.S. Bank on the corner of 5th Avenue and Walnut Street in downtown Des Moines.

A suspect identified as 21-year-old Robert Bradley did not display a weapon, according to police, but walled himself into the bank and demanded cash.

Bradley received the cash but was in custody by 1:28 p.m.

He was charged with Robbery in the Second Degree and was taken to the Polk County Jail.