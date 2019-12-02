Man found with gunshot wound near Sherman Hill dies

DES MOINES — Police say a man found in a truck with a gunshot wound Monday afternoon has died.

Des Moines police responded to a call of a man with a gunshot wound shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police responded to the 600 block of 18th Avenue where they found the man unresponsive.

CPR was performed as he was transported to a nearby hospital, according to police. He was pronounced dead at 3 p.m.

The man has yet to be identified.

