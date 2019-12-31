Police: Man found with gunshot wounds in Hamilton County

STANHOPE — Multiple agencies are investigating the circumstances that led to a man being shot in a home on Saturday.

Law enforcement and first responders found the unnamed man inside a residence in the 600 block of Center Street in Stanhope, according to the Ellsworth Jewell Stanhope Police Department.

A press release from the police department says the man survived his injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Division of Narcotics Enforcement are assisting the EJS Police Department with the investigation.

While authorities believe there is no further threat to the public, they are asking for those with any information to contact the EJS Police Department at 515-827-54-77 or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Officea at 515-832-9500.