DES MOINES – A man is in serious but stable condition Friday morning after he was stabbed several times.

According to Des Moines Police, they were called to the 300 block of East Sheridan around 11 p.m. Thursday. When they got there, they found a man with several stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

Police are still looking for whoever did this. They said they have a suspect in mind, but aren’t releasing a name.