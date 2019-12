CLIVE — Clive Police is warning a man is going around the Des Moines metro with counterfeit debit/credit cards.

They posted surveillance images of who they’re looking for on Facebook.

ATTENTION!!!!!!!!The below individual, between the dates of 10/30/19 and 12/2/19, used counterfeit debit/credit cards… Posted by Clive Police Department on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Police said the unknown man used each fake card to buy gift cards from various stores between October 30 and December 2 of this year.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.