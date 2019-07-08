Police: Missing 18-year-old found dead in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN — 18-year-old Jazmin Reyes Raya was found dead on Monday just before 10 a.m.

Her body was located in a remote area of the Iowa River, about 500 yards northwest of the North Center Street bridge area. At this time, there is no evidence or information that indicates criminal activity is connected to this missing person/death investigation. However, this is still an active investigation and all possible scenarios will be thoroughly investigated.

A press conference is not being planned at this time, according to Marshalltown police. No other public information is available for release. The family is not speaking to the media.

The Marshalltown Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshalltown Fire Department, Marshall County 911, Marshall County Crime Stoppers, Marshall County Emergency Management, Star 1 Search & Rescue, Story County Emergency Management, and private search and rescue dog team handlers.

Police “sincerely appreciates the innumerable hours put in by all of these partners during the search for Raya“, the department said in a statement. “These agencies all provided exceptionally professional service under very difficult conditions.”