Police: missing children found in Des Moines are connected to case in Missouri

DES MOINES – Three children who were subjects of an Amber Alert out of Missouri have been found safe in Des Moines this week.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, 4-year-old Siah Casillas, 20-month-old Saidah Noor, and 7-month-old Intisar Mahamed were found safe in Des Moines. Their mother is believed to be 25-year-old Jessica McCormack. She was found dead alongside a highway in Missouri. Police are saying her death is suspicious. Police in Des Moines said that a relative of the children contacted them.

“…their father showed up, dropped them off, didn’t really give much of an explanation., but said you have guardianship of these kids and then he left,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek. “When he didn’t return after a few days, she got a little suspicious and contacted us.”

Des Moines detectives are working with Missouri law enforcement to piece together the case.

McCormick had not been seen since July. Her body was found on July 29.