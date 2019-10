WAUKEE — Police in Waukee need your help in finding 14-year-old Trey Stutzman.

Police say he was last seen Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. They say he is 5’9″, 110 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. He has orthodontic braces and was last seen wearing gray Nike shoes and a red backpack. The backpack reverses to a black and white backpack. He also has olive green rain gear.

If you know where he may be, call Westcom Dispatch at 515-222-3321. Police say foul play is not suspected.