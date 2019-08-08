Police need your help to find these people allegedly connected to metro burglaries

WEST DES MOINES – Police want the public’s help in locating two women who say they, along with a man, have been involved in several burglaries and the use of stolen credit cards across the metro.

According to a release from West Des Moines Police, they’re looking for 30-year-old Amanda Breckenridge and 32-year-old Francisco Camacho.

Police say the two individuals, along with an unidentified man, have been involved in several burglaries and using stolen credit cards across the metro. Breckenridge changes her appearance by wearing various wigs. Anyone with information on their whereabouts or identifying the unknown male is asked to call Polk County Crime Stoppers at (515) 223-1400.