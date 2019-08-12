Police: officers chase down wanted man near fairgrounds

DES MOINES – A man is in custody after he allegedly led police on a pursuit near the fairgrounds.

According to Des Moines police, they got a tip on Monday morning of a person who had felony warrants, who is known to go armed, and who was in the area of E. 15th and Grand Avenue. As the officers moved in, the man started to take off in a car, ramming into two marked cars, according to police.

As the pursuit neared the State Fairgrounds, it was terminated, according to police. The officers continued to monitor the man’s movements. Nearly one hour after this investigation started, the suspect allegedly struck another police vehicle in the 2800 block of E. Grand. He abandoned his vehicle and tried to run on foot. He was quickly cornered and taken into custody following a taser deployment.

Police block off the street where they chased down the suspect.

According to police, weapons were covered from within the suspect’s vehicle. No bystanders were injured. A couple of officers suffered minor injuries.