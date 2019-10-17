Police: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle Wednesday night

DES MOINES — A man is dead after a vehicle hit him Wednesday Night near an intersection across from Broadlawns Medical Center, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

First responders were called to the 1800 block of Hickman Road just after 9:15 pm. Wednesday. They found a 56-year-old man with serious head injuries. He was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he later died.

Police say at this time, impairment, excessive speed, and distracted driving have been ruled out as contributing factors to the crash.

“For reasons yet to be determined, the pedestrian entered in to the roadway and failed to yield to motoring traffic,” DMPD said in a release.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.