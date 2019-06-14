Police: person tried to grab teen on Altoona trail

ALTOONA – Police are investigating a suspicious incident that happened on a trail near Village Park on Thursday.

According to Altoona investigators, they got a call that a group of teenagers was on the trail between 8-9 p.m. when an unknown person allegedly grabbed a 13-year-old boy. The boy was not injured and was able to get away and run to a safe place with his friends. A short time later, parents arrived on scene and took their children safely home.

Officers arrived in the area, looked for the suspicious individual, and knocked on several neighborhood doors to speak with residents. If you have personal security cameras near area of 12th Ave NW and 14th Ave NW on the trail, please contact the Altoona Police Department. Officers have extra officers on the trails and parks. If you see something suspicious, call the police. Police are looking into any new information in this incident.

At this time, the police do not believe there is any immediate threat or danger.