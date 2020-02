Officers were called to the CVS Pharmacy near Merle Hay Road and Hickman Road.

DES MOINES — Two bandits are on the run following a robbery in the Merle Hay neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police tell Local 5 two black men entered the store. They said one may have had a handgun, although there are conflicting witness reports.

Officers said it’s undetermined what was stolen.

Police are searching the area now, and there are no injuries.

