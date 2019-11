DES MOINES — Police confirmed with Local 5 that gunshots were heard on the east side of Des Moines Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department confirmed that shots were heard near 22nd Street and Washington Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

No victims or damages have been reported as of 1:50 p.m.

