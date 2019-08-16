Des Moines bank robbery suspect now in custody

DES MOINES — Police have a suspect in custody for a bank robbery that happened on Wednesday.

Thanks to an anonymous tip, authorities were able to locate and bring the suspect into custody by 10 a.m. According to a Facebook post, charges will be filed shortly. His name has not been released.

According to police, the person pictured robbed a bank in the 100 block of east Euclid Avenue after passing a note to the teller saying he was armed. He is described by witnesses as a black male adult, believed to be in his 20’s and approximately 6’0″-6’2″ tall. Police also say the long hair shown in the pictures may be fake and attached to the hat that’s worn.