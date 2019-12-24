Police say recent shootings in Des Moines are not connected

DES MOINES — Despite recent shootings in Des Moines that left five injured, the Des Moines Police Department says the incidents are not connected, and that gun violence is decreasing in the city.

“For the average citizen, you’re not going to get shot at for no reason at all,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. “It’s a really poor lifestyle choices that a small group of individuals make that bring them into these types of situations where there’s gangs, guns, and drugs.”

Two adults and a child were shot Sunday night while driving near 48th Street and University.

On Monday night around 8:45 p.m., an adult man was injured near SE 14th Street and McKinley Avenue when his vehicle was shot and he was cut by window glass.

Shortly after that incident, a teenage male victim drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

“It’s a tragedy for the Des Moines area,” said Timothy Williams.

Residents in the area are hoping that police are able to increase patrol.

All of the victims are recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

