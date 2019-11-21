Police searching for culprits in recent vehicle vandalism

DES MOINES — Police are searching for the person or people responsible for shooting out car windows with BB guns in Des Moines.

As a result, business is going up for metro auto glass shops.

One of those is Sam’s Riverside, an auto glass shop in Des Moines.

Sam’s Riverside only has two auto glass repairmen. They said business has been up 50 to 60 percent over the last week.

The repairmen said they see a lot of door glasses and left side glasses, indicating that the cars are parked on the street. The repairmen say it is likely that someone is randomly driving down the street and shooting out the windows.

“This isn’t kids just being kids. This is thousands of dollars in damage,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

Sgt. Parizek said dozens of vehicles have been damaged this month alone in the middle of the night.

“Put yourself in the shoes of the victim here. How would you like it if someone came along while you’re trying to sleep and blast out some windows of your car and the next day you wake up and your starting your day off with several hundred dollars out of pocket?,” Sgt. Parizek said.

The window repairmen at Sam’s Riverside said this costly damage is causing people to fork over between $125 and $200 to get their windows replaced.

“In many of the instances it was a BB or a pellet gun. Or, in some instances, it looks like they might have taken an object and thrown it through a window,” Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

Des Moines Police said this type of crime is happening all over the city. They’re asking for anyone with surveillance video to contact police.

“But, what we really need, is some good lock down video from somebody’s house or something so maybe we can see some people,” Sgt. Parizek said.

If you have information about one of these incidents, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa.