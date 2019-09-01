Police searching for Des Moines work release inmate

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate that failed to report back to the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility Saturday night.

According to a press release, 27-year-old Dakota Nordstrom is convicted of Domestic Abuse Assault 3rd or Subsequent Offense and other crimes in Polk County.

Nordstrom is described as a white male, 6’2″ tall, and weights 200 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on July 12, 2019.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts should contact their local police.