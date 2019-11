WEST DES MOINES — Police need your help in searching for a missing 13-year-old.

West Des Moines police say Dania Abdulrahman was last seen Thursday evening near the 2600 block of SE LA Grant Parkway in Waukee. She is five feet tall and weighs 100 lbs with brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing jeans, white shoes, and a gray coat.

If you have seen Dania or know where she is, call West Des Moines Police at 515-222-3321.