One man is in the hospital after he was shot Sunday night.

Police say it happened after the victim’s bike was allegedly stolen from a laundromat in the 2100 block of University. The victim located the suspect with his bike at 21st and Carpenter when the suspect then shot him.

The suspect ran away and has not been found. He is described as a young, black male.

The victim is expected to survive.

If you have any information, please contact police.