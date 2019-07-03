Police searching for suspects in Ames bank robbery

Ames police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in a bank robbery.

Police say the robbery occurred at the U.S. Bank at 2615 Grand Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspects entered the bank and displayed their handguns before demanding money from bank employees and exiting with an unknown amount of money, according to police.

Police say the suspects left the bank in a dark-colored, four-door truck and were last seen driving north through the North Grand Mall parking lot.

Witnesses gave the following suspect descriptions to the Ames Police Department:

Suspect 1: Black male adult wearing dark clothing with sunglasses and a mask

Suspect 2: Male adult wearing gray coat, dark jeans with sunglasses and a mask

Suspect 3: Male adult wearing red hoodie, light-colored jeans with sunglasses and a mask

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 239-5533.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515- 223-1400.

Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com or text a tip, Text “PCCS” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).