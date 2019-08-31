Police searching for work release escapee from Ottumwa

OTTUMWA — The search is on for a convicted man that failed to report back to his residential facility Friday night.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, 44-year-old Eddie Ward failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required. Ward was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree in Wapello County. He was admitted to the work release facility on June 10, 2019.

Ward is described as a black male, 6’1″ tall and weighs 239 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact local police.