Police: Teenager arrested for bringing air pistol to school

DES MOINES — Des Moines police have arrested a teenager who brought an air pistol to school Friday.

District officials placed Lincoln High School on lockdown as a result.

The other student alerted a school resource officer, who was able to track down the teenage suspect in a neighborhood near the school.

While arresting the teen, Des Moines police say they found him in possession of an air pistol, which looks like a real gun.

This story is developing.

