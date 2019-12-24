POLICE: Two shootings within 10 minutes in Des Moines Monday evening

DES MOINES – Police say they received two calls for shots fired Monday night in Des Moines, less than ten minutes apart from each other.

The first call took place near SE 14th Street and McKinley at 8:46 p.m. There were no injuries, but an adult male says he was shot at while driving in traffic, and was cut by broken window glass.

The second call was received at 8:54 p.m. at 25th and Clark. A teenage victim drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police have not confirmed whether these two shootings were related.

Police are still investigating. This is a developing story.