Police: 2-year-old found dead inside Des Moines home

DES MOINES – A child was found unresponsive on Thursday morning.

Des Moines Police were called to the 3600 block of East Douglas around 7:45 a.m. The mother had woken up and found her child dead. When first responders arrived, they found the child was dead. Initial reports say that the two-year-old child accessed some sort of medication.

“Do what you can so you don’t find yourself in this spot,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. “Anything you can do. Lock up your meds. Lock up your guns. Whatever it is, lick it up so the kids don’t get a hold of it.”

Police are still piecing together how the child got into the prescription medication. The mother called in the incident. It is possible that this case will turn into a criminal case.

There was another child inside the home, not related to the child. That child was taken to the hospital, and has been cleared.