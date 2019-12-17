Police utilizing home security cameras during busy break-in season

DES MOINES — Thieves breaking into homes and vehicles on camera. Police are now taking advantage of home surveillance videos to catch those involved.

It happens more during this time of year and it’s getting caught on camera.

Home surveillance cameras are catching a number of crimes. This is now changing the way police investigate, all while you have the ability to check up on things in your neighborhood from wherever you are.

“And it’s just really taking the neighborhood watch to the 21st century,” Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines PD said.

From breaking and entering to porch pirates, video is being shared through multiple platforms of thieves stealing on camera.

“Identifying or arresting a suspect will increase 10 fold if we have a picture of him,” Parizek said.

The Des Moines PD said they can do that through their Watch DSM program.

“We map it here so when a detective gets the case he can go in there and look and see if that camera is registered and go to that camera location,” Parizek said.

It’s not just home surveillance apps where people are sharing the videos.

Police say these videos are being shared on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and more.

The Clive Police Department just a few day ago used social media to interact with the public and solve a crime.

“We are now in a world where if something is not on videotape or captured on video or film than it didn’t happen. So we use that to our benefit,” Detective Maurio Coleman with the Clive Police Department said.

Detectives are putting out photos and videos of what people are capturing on their home surveillance cameras and seeking the public’s help to find these individuals.

“Whether it’s us sharing information or us receiving information, social media is huge,” Coleman said.

The Des Moines PD wants you to know that if you see something, say something. If you happen to catch it on video, the better chances of solving that crime.

A total of 300 people have signed up for Watch DSM. If you want to register your home surveillance cams, you can do that here.