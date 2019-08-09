Police want public’s help in finding missing handgun in Poweshiek County

BROOKLYN – There is a missing handgun in a small town in Poweshiek County, and now law enforcement want your help in finding it.

According to a social media post from the sheriff, a resident on West Des Moines reported a missing handgun around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The individual had been working on their vehicle in a garage and set the handgun on the front pumper. Later, the individual left the garage driving the vehicle to the downtown Brooklyn area. It is believed that the handgun had fallen off during the trip.

The Sheriff’s Office was contacted and the route of the vehicle has been searched by foot patrol without finding the handgun. The Sheriff’s office asks parents with children to speak with them to be aware of the missing firearm and if anyone has information to call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office. 641-623-567