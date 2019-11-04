Police warn drivers about the dangers of debris tossed from highway overpasses

DES MOINES — Driving on an Iowa interstate, you’re probably not expecting rocks or debris to land on top of your vehicle.

While the Des Moines Police Department says instances like that aren’t common, they do happen more often now than students are in school.

“Just imagine the momentum created when you drop a heavy object 30 feet above the freeway and hitting a car that’s going somewhere around 55 or 60 miles an hour,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. “There could be deadly consequences.”

Four Michigan teenagers recently accepted a plea deal after a large rock was thrown onto a van, killing 32-year-old Kenneth White.

“It’s not something to do,” said Samuel Browne. “It’s wrong.”