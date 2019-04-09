Police: West Des Moines homicide stemmed from drug deal

WEST DES MOINES – West Des Moines Police have made two more arrests in the homicide of 18-year-old Sakira Bonner.

17-year old Eliazar Montoya Gama of Des Moines was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of murder and one count of robbery.

An investigation identified Gama as a person of interest.

A criminal complaint states Gama picked up Bonner at the Holiday Inn at 6075 Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines around 11:45 p.m. Friday because Bonner wanted to buy marijuana.

“Once inside the vehicle, the victim was beaten, robbed of her money and then shot numerous times,” the complaint reads.

Bonner was then left in the middle of the 6200 block of Coachlight Drive where she was located by police. Bonner died while being transported to the hospital

A second suspect, 20-year-old Johndarius Lewis, has also been arrested in the case. Both Lewis and Gama are facing charges of Murder in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree.

Two additional suspects, 16-year-old D’Taveon Gully of Fort Dodge and a 15-year-old male, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Gully has been charged with Murder in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree, while charging information has not been released for the 15-year-old due to his age.

West Des Moines PD says they have charged everyone they believe to be directly involved in Bonner’s death.