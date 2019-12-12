Police: Woman arrested after crashing stolen car Wednesday night

DES MOINES — One woman was arrested Wednesday night after police say she crashed a stolen vehicle.

31-year-old Mai Xiro was booked into Polk County Jail following a high-speed chase near E 14th Street and University Avenue that resulted in a two-vehicle crash.

Police say one of the vehicles involved in the crash was stolen by Xiro earlier Wednesday when the 19-year-old owner went inside a store.

When the owner came out, she saw Xiro stealing her car. The 19-year-old was dragged by her car while trying to prevent it from being taken.

The car was spotted twice throughout the day, but the chases were both terminated due to high speeds, according to police.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night, the vehicle was spotted again with Xiro inside and a third pursuit began, which ultimately resulted in a crash.

Xiro was arrested on scene and is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of robbery, eluding, driving with a suspended or revoked license and operating while intoxicated.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.