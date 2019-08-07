Police: Woman hid murder suspect’s vehicle following June shooting

DES MOINES — Police have made an additional arrest in the fatal June shooting of 41-year-old Earl Marcello Caldwell.

According to Des Moines investigators, they were called to the 1700 block of 22nd Street around 2:15 p.m. on June 28 to investigate a report of a shooting. Responding officers arrived to find 41-year-old Earl Marcello Caldwell of Des Moines suffering from a gunshot injury. He was transported to a local hospital by Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel where he later died.

40-year-old Tameeca Marie Lyke of Des Moines was arrested Wednesday and charged with Preventing Apprehension/Obstructing Prosecution.

Lyke is the mother of 20-year-old Michael Reco Lyke, Jr., the man arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and assault in the case.

20-year-old Michael Reko Lyke Jr.

Tameeca Lyke allegedly hid her son’s vehicle that was used during the murder and provided false statements to investigators.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.