Police: Zoning complaint escalates into confrontation

DES MOINES — An argument over a zoning issue became violent Friday, after police say a man attacked a code enforcement officer with a crowbar.

Police were called to a home near 8th Street and Shawnee Avenue in the Highland Park neighborhood late Friday morning.

Inspectors were addressing some nuisance issues when a resident, identified as Brock Wing, came out and attacked them, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Officers say Wing became aggressive with police and was tased.

Wing later barricaded himself inside a home, where according to police, officers kicked in the door and pepper-sprayed the suspect.