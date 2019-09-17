Polk County Board of Supervisors approves $4.5 million upgrade to Polk County radio systems

DES MOINES — Polk County will be upgrading its radio communication system after the Board of Supervisors approved the move Tuesday morning.

The money will be used to update and replace public safety grade radios used by EMS, fire and police departments that are dispatched by the Polk County Sheriff’s office.

“Some places you have coverage, some places you don’t,” said Polk County Sheriff Kevin McCarthy. “With these new radio systems, we are guaranteed coverage indoors, in buildings, all throughout Polk County.”

