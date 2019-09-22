Presidential candidates take to Des Moines for the Polk County Democrats’ Steak Fry

DES MOINES — 17 Democratic presidential candidates flocked to Water Works Park Saturday for the Polk County Democrats’ Steak Fry.

More than 12,000 people came out to the Steak Fry, which makes it the largest caucus event of this election cycle so far.

The Iowa caucuses are the first in the nation, which leads many, like Urbandale native Shelly Kolz, to not only consider Iowa a deciding factor in the presidential race, but also consider that fact crucial to Iowa’s identity.

“If Iowa doesn’t stay as number one in the caucus, we lose who we are as a state. It’s important for everybody to know Iowa’s here, and we’re important, and we make a difference in what goes on in the political process,” Kolz said.

Republican National Committee Spokesperson Preya Samsundar issued a statement in response to the event.

“As 2020 Democrats are steered to the Steak Fry to beef up their campaigns, Iowans will be udderly amoosed by the bull that’s being peddled. Democrats will become the laughing stock of the Hawkeye State as they field questions about their legendairy decision to cancel meat consumption at a steak fry.”