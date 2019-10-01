Polk County deputies looking for man who allegedly assaulted a woman in her home

DES MOINES — Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man they say broke into a Des Moines woman’s home and assaulted her.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call from the woman shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday saying someone was breaking into her house on NE 27th Street in Des Moines.

When deputies arrived at the home, the 47-year-old woman told them that 44-year-old Ronald Shelburg had forced his way into the home and assaulted her.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, and Shelburg had fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Shelburg is wanted for first-degree burglary and domestic abuse – assault with a weapon.

If anyone has any information on Shelburg’s whereabouts, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 515-223-1400.