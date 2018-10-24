Polk County loaning Merle Hay Mall $2.3 million

DES MOINES - Merle Hay Mall is getting a $2.3 million loan from Polk County.

It's to cover the loss of Sears and Younkers department stores leaving their building. Today in a meeting with the county supervisors, Elizabeth Holland, the owner of Merle Hay Mall, explained why she needs the money.

"What's disappointing is all the other stores in the mall are doing quite well and if Younkers and Sears were doing what they needed to do as anchors in generating traffic they wouldn't be going out of business. The whole business model is structured so the anchor stores are driving traffic to the smaller tenants in the hallway," says Holland.

The Merle Hay Mall has stayed in Holland's family, which was originally owned by her grandfather.

"I think in May of 1959, if you would have looked at my grandfather and said the two anchor stores at Merle Hay Plaza, being Sears and younkers, are gonna go dark in 59 years within 30 days of each other, he would have told you you need some assistance."

The loan will be financed by gambling money from Prairie Meadows, according to the Polk Co. supervisors. That means no taxpayer money will go towards the loan.

Merle Hay Mall has not said what they will put in place of Younkers and Sears.